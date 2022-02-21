Winnipeg Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash

A 62-year-old Winnipeg man was killed in a snowmobile crash on Sunday evening after he struck a tree in Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Manitoba RCMP say the rider was with three others in the Lake Metigoshe area when the collision occurred at around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, the four adults were riding a groomed trail when the lead rider drifted off the trail. It’s believed one of the skis was pulled in the loose snow, and the rider hit a tree head-on. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Alcohol wasn’t a factor in the collision and the rider was wearing safety equipment.

RCMP continue to investigate.