Attempted Murder Charges Laid in Flin Flon Assaults

Three men have been charged with attempted murder following a fight inside a Flin Flon apartment building.

Manitoba RCMP were called to the apartment on Aspen Grove at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, where a 53-year-old man was severely injured. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old woman and a 51-year-old woman were treated for their injuries on scene.

Police say the suspects forced their way into the residence and an altercation ensued. Officers tracked the suspects to another apartment in the building and made multiple arrests. They also seized weapons, including a machete.

Hudson Bighetty, 26, Hawkins Bighetty, 23, and Triston Bear, 24, have all been charged and remain in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.