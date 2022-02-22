Goldeyes Re-Sign Infielder Raul Navarro

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have re-signed infielder Raul Navarro for the 2022 season.

Navarro hit .310 with two home runs and 45 RBI in 88 games for the Goldeyes last season. The Los Llanos, Dominican Republic native tied for ninth in the American Association with 24 doubles, while contributing 48 runs, two triples, 20 stolen bases, and 42 walks.

“Raul had a fantastic 2021 season for us, and I’m very happy he is returning for 2022,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “He is very versatile, both offensively and defensively. Raul had a very good winter season in Nicaragua, and I’m hopeful he can continue his strong play with the Goldeyes in 2022.”

Navarro enters his 11th season of professional baseball, and is a career .279 hitter with a .352 on-base percentage in 745 games played.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have 15 players signed to contracts for the 2022 season.