Woman Found Deceased Outside Home in The Pas

A 31-year-old woman from The Pas has died after being exposed to extreme weather conditions overnight on Monday.

Manitoba RCMP say the woman left a residence earlier in the evening but wasn’t dressed for the blistering temperatures. At the time, she left the home with an unknown man, who police continue to look for. However, police say criminality isn’t suspected.

The woman was located deceased outside the residence at around 10:15 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information on the man who may have been with the woman is asked to contact The Pas RCMP at (204) 627-6204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.