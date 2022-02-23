Manitoba Reports 543 COVID-19 Hospitalizations on Wednesday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 543 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Wednesday. Of those, 29 are in the intensive care unit.

14 additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 80s from Southern Health (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 70s from Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 90s from Prairie Mountain Health (reported Sunday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 50s from Prairie Mountain Health (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 80s from Interlake-Eastern health region and linked to the outbreak at Rosewood Lodge (reported Sunday)

A man in his 80s from Prairie Mountain Health (reported Sunday)

A man in his 90s from Southern Health-Santé Sud (reported Monday)

A woman in her 80s from Southern Health (reported Monday)

A woman in her 70s from Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 60s from Southern Health (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 70s from the Northern health region (reported Wednesday)

Health officials say there are 12,549 active cases, and 115,445 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,663.

The province also announced 369 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 129,657. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.