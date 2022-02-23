Saskatchewan Man Killed in Crash with Semi on Highway 1

A Saskatchewan man has died following a crash with a semi-trailer truck west of Winnipeg.

Manitoba RCMP responded to the crash on Monday morning on Highway 1, near Road 81 West.

When officers arrived, they found debris from the collision stretched almost a full kilometre on the Trans-Canada Highway. A semi-trailer was facing west on the shoulder of the westbound lane while a white SUV was on its roof on the shoulder.

Police say the semi-trailer was travelling at a reduced rate of speed due to winter road conditions in the westbound lane of Highway 1. The SUV was speeding eastbound in the westbound lane, forcing the semi-trailer to get partway to the shoulder, but the SUV collided with the trailer. The SUV had been seen driving erratically in the area prior to the collision, according to police.

The semi driver, a 52-year-old Calgary man, received minor injuries and was treated on the scene. A 42-year-old man driving the SUV, from White Bear First Nation, Saskatchewan, was pronounced deceased.

RCMP continue to investigate.