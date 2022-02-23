Protesters Outside Manitoba Legislature Say They Will Comply with Police Order

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — A protest in front of the Manitoba legislature against COVID-19 restrictions started winding down Wednesday, hours before a deadline issued by police.

Some vehicles that had occupied a block of Memorial Boulevard, just outside the main entrance to the legislature grounds, left the area after almost three weeks.

“Our intention is to comply with the (police) order,” said Caleb Brown, a co-organizer of the protest.

“We think that our voice has gotten out there, but there’s more work to do.”

Brown said the protest would continue on a smaller scale, without vehicles, in Memorial Park, an adjacent block of green space.

“We’ll start setting up a little bit of infrastructure in the park to be able to still feed people and host.”

Winnipeg police issued an ultimatum Tuesday that said protesters could face charges or have their vehicles and other assets seized if they did not remove all vehicles by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Brown said the protest has always been peaceful, although Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and others have said the occupation of the street and blaring of horns were harmful to area residents.

The protesters had demanded a conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which did not take place, and an end to all COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The Manitoba government has already announced plans to lift almost all of its pandemic restrictions. On Tuesday, public venues will no longer be required to ask patrons for proof of vaccination. Masks indoors will no longer be mandatory as of March 15, with the possible exception of long-term care homes.

Manitoba’s COVID-19 indicators have improved in the last couple of weeks. There are fewer people in hospital with the virus, although the number of people in intensive care, while down from a recent peak, is still well above the province’s pre-pandemic capacity.