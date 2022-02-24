20 Semi Trucks Involved in Crash on Highway 1 West of Brandon

At least 20 semi-trailer trucks and five passenger vehicles have been involved in a crash on Highway 1 between Brandon and Virden.

Manitoba RCMP tweeted out photos from the scene on Thursday afternoon, saying three people have been transported to hospital with injuries.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The stretch of highway between Brandon and the Saskatchewan border has been closed and reopened on and off over the past week due to icy conditions.

Officials closed the roadway earlier on Thursday before reopening it to traffic at around 1 p.m. RCMP reported the pileup on social media roughly 45 minutes later.

This story will be updated…