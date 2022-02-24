Man Waiting for Bus Slashed with Hatchet: Police

Winnipeg police arrested two people on Wednesday after a man was slashed in the face with a hatchet while waiting for a bus.

Police say the victim, a man in his 20s, was at a bus shelter in the area of Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street at around 1 p.m. when two suspects approached him. Police say they demanded a cigarette from the victim before he was attacked.

The other suspect brandished a firearm, which later turned out to be an imitation weapon. Both suspects then fled on a bus.

The victim declined medical attention following the intervention by a transit supervisor who offered assistance.

Winnipeg Transit and police identified the suspects, who were arrested at Portage Avenue and Fort Street after exiting the bus.

Tyler William James Abraham, 22, and a 17-year-old boy, both from Winnipeg, have been charged with several offences. They both remain in custody.