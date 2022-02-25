Manitoba Reports 513 COVID-19 Hospitalizations on Friday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 513 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday. Of those, 29 are in the intensive care unit.

11 additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 90s from Prairie Mountain Health (reported Thursday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to an outbreak at Health Sciences Centre (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 40s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday)

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to an outbreak at Tuxedo Villa (reported Friday)

Health officials say there are 8,848 active cases, and 119,754 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,675.

The province also announced 313 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 130,277. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.