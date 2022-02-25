Five People Sent to Hospital in Crash on Dugald Road

WINNIPEG — Five people were transported to hospital early Friday after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-trailer truck.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Dugald Road and Bournais Drive just after midnight.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says one person needed to be extricated from the vehicle. Two people were sent to hospital in unstable condition and the other three were listed in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Winnipeg police.

No further details were immediately available.