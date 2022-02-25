Home » The Canadian Press » Manitoba Junior Hockey Player Suspended for Alleged Racist Gesture

Manitoba Junior Hockey Player Suspended for Alleged Racist Gesture

February 25, 2022 11:19 AM | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Hockey Sticks

Players’ sticks are shown during the Ice Hockey World Championships Group A match between Russia and Denmark, in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, May 12, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ivan Sekretarev)

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League has suspended Dauphin Kings defenceman Klim Georgiev a minimum of 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game.

The MJHL said the gesture was directed at an Indigenous player following a game between Dauphin and the Waywayseecappo Wolverines last Saturday.

Georgiev made raised his stick and made what appeared to be a bow-and-arrow gesture after the final buzzer.

The league said Georgiev will sit out a minimum of 11 regular-season games and seven playoff games, subject to the completion of a reconciliation process, the league said.

Georgiev has since apologized to the player and the Wolverines organization.

The MJHL said that apology has been accepted, and that Georgiev is undergoing anti-racism and cultural sensitivity training.

CP - The Canadian Press


Tags: Dauphin | Hockey | Manitoba

TRENDING VIDEOS