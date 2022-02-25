Winnipeg Man Arrested with Loaded Gun Following Threats

Selkirk RCMP have arrested a man they say threatened to kill an 18-year-old man with a gun.

Police say they learned the suspect was headed to the home of the victim on Henderson Highway, in the RM of St. Clements, at around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck running in the driveway with the suspect inside. Police located a loaded handgun with extra ammunition in the vehicle.

Brennan Harrison, 24, from Winnipeg, has been charged with several firearms offences, as well as uttering threats.

He remains in custody.