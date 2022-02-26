Two Arrested After Importing Tasers to Winnipeg Home

Two Winnipeg residents are facing charges after they imported Tasers and caught the attention of the Canada Border Services Agency.

The CBSA alerted Winnipeg police to the importation of the weapons in mid-January. The agency and police were later granted search warrants for a Transcona home on February 16 and executed their searches on Tuesday.

Officers seized:

.22 calibre rifle with ammunition

.22 calibre shotgun with ammunition

Homemade conducted energy weapons including a cattle prod

Materials used in the manufacturing of conducted energy weapons

Quantities of Oxycontin and Xanax

Body armour

3D printer

A 43-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman are facing firearms and drug trafficking-related charges.

They were both released from custody to appear in court at a later date.