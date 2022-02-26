Police Investigating Early Saturday Homicide and Shooting

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally injured at a home in the 500 block of Toronto Street.

Officers were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. Saturday and located the injured victim. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

In another incident, police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue at around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Officers located a woman in her 20s in a front yard suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the major crimes unit at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.