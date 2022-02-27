New Royal Aviation Museum Sets May Long Opening Date

WINNIPEG — The newly rebuilt Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada has set May long weekend to soar to new heights.

Among the features visitors can look forward to exploring at the RAMWC is an interactive experience flight exhibit, a galaxy exploration zone for children, and a stunning observation area overlooking the Winnipeg James Richardson International Airport runways. The state-of-the-art LEED-certified facility will also boast 24 aircraft on display.

“The new facility will be more than a building,” said Dr. Arthur V. Mauro, former chair of the Winnipeg Airports Authority and honorary co-chair of the RAMWC capital campaign cabinet.

“The museum will represent repayment of a debt that this community owes pioneers of air travel and will also represent our dedication to the future of aviation. In short, it will enshrine our past and be a window on the future.”

The museum will also honour and commemorate the history of Indigenous Peoples and aviation in Western and Northern Canada through storytelling and education while engaging with the complex history of travel, trade, and relationships in these regions.

The RAMWC, located at 2088 Wellington Avenue, was originally scheduled to open in mid-March, but postponed its opening date due to pandemic-related supply chain delays.

“Despite the delays, we are by no means in a holding pattern,” added Terry Slobodian, museum CEO. “Exhibit installations continue, our exterior signage is going next week up, and our team is eagerly moving ahead as we look forward to welcoming visitors.”