Canada Soccer Says It Will Not Play Russian Clubs

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Canada Soccer is joining other countries in refusing to play Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Canada Soccer said in a statement it condemns Russia’s attack on Ukraine and will not compete against Russia at any level until “sovereignty and territorial integrity are restored.”

Also Friday, FIFA and UEFA — the sport’s world and European governing bodies, respectively — announced that all Russian teams, whether national representative or club sides, will be barred from both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.

U.S. Soccer and England’s Football Association were among the soccer federations in joining Canada in shunning sporting ties with Russia.