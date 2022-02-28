Goldeyes Re-Sign Pitchers Bourassa and Vasquez

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have re-signed right-handed pitchers Landen Bourassa and Jose Vasquez for the 2022 season.

Bourassa was 4-0 with a 2.63 ERA in eight starts after signing with the Goldeyes in July as a rookie. The Lethbridge, Alberta native allowed three or fewer earned runs in seven of his eight starts, and walked three batters or less in all of them.

“I’m pleased to announce the return of Landen and Jose,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “Landen jumped right into the rotation and did a fabulous job transitioning into professional baseball. He has good stuff and a high ceiling.”

Vasquez, also a rookie, made five starts and three relief appearances after signing with the Goldeyes on July 28. The Cambridge, Ontario native struck out 27 in 28.2 innings, while allowing just seven walks and three home runs.

“Jose joined us just before our return to Winnipeg and really did a great job,” added Forney. “He was especially effective as a long reliever. Both Landen and Jose are fine young men, and I’m glad they’re joining us for the 2022 season.”