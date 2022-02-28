Man Charged After Attempted Stabbing at Winnipeg Shelter

Winnipeg police have charged a man after an attempted stabbing at a shelter in the South Point Douglas area on Sunday night.

Police were called to the shelter just after 8 p.m. for a report of a man threatening people inside the building with a knife. A second call was placed as officers were en route for the same suspect who had attempted to stab an employee.

Staff were able to restrain the man to the ground and police took him into custody.

Police say it’s believed the suspect was attempting to use a drug substance and was asked to leave before striking a staff member in the head while holding a knife. He then unfolded the weapon and aggressively approached another staff member before being taken to the ground and disarmed.

Nathaniel Sean Capay, 23, of Winnipeg has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with the condition of an undertaking.

He remains in custody.

Roughly one hour later, police responded to a shelter in the South Point Douglas area for a man in psychosis that was believed to be armed with a firearm.

Officers located the man inside the building and used a Taser to safely take him into custody. He was found to be in possession of bear spray and a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

A 26-year-old Winnipeg man faces drugs and weapons charges.

He was released to appear in court and conveyed to a hospital for medical assessment-related reasons.