Man Killed in House Fire in RM of WestLake-Gladstone

One man has died following a house fire in the RM of WestLake-Gladstone on Sunday night.

Manitoba RCMP responded to the rural residence on 71 Road West at around 6:30 p.m.

They say family members noticed flames coming from the home, when one of them ran inside and pulled out an injured 24-year-old man from the structure. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined but doesn’t appear to be suspicious in nature.

Spruce Plains RCMP along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.