Physicians Launch Support Website as COVID-19 Restrictions Ease

WINNIPEG — As Manitoba eases COVID-19 restrictions across the province, Doctors Manitoba is reminding people that the risk of the virus still remains.

As of Tuesday, proof of vaccination is no longer required to enter certain establishments. On March 15, the indoor mask mandate will also end.

“While the Omicron wave is receding, the risks from COVID-19 are still here,” said Dr. Kristjan Thompson, president of Doctors Manitoba.

“As pandemic protections are eased, please remember that there’s still a significant risk and a need to take precautions. COVID continues to circulate widely, and many Manitobans remain at increased risk for severe illness or even death from this virus.”

The organization has launched a new website at NewCOVIDNormal.ca to help Manitobans understand the current risks, who are more vulnerable, and what everyone can do to help.

“There are over 20 risk factors that can make people more vulnerable to COVID-19,” Dr. Thompson added. “As we find ourselves in this critical transitional stage of the pandemic, let’s work together to protect those around us who could be at increased risk.”

The website recommends Manitobans wear a well-fitted mask, get vaccinated and boosted, reconnect with others gradually by keeping contacts at a reasonable level and find fresh air whenever possible.