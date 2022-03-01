U of M Bisons to Maintain Game Day Vaccine Protocols

WINNIPEG — Fans wishing to attend a University of Manitoba Bisons game will need to continue to show proof of vaccination upon entry.

The Bisons said Tuesday, despite the provincial vaccine requirement being lifted, they will maintain existing game day protocols for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

The move aligns with the University of Manitoba’s safe return plan, which includes those on campus wearing a KN95 mask, unless actively eating or drinking. Bison Sports staff will provide fans with the heavier quality mask at the door, if needed.

The protocols also extend to those attending the upcoming 2022 Canada West Track & Field Championships and 2022 U SPORTS Men’s Volleyball Championship on the U of M campus.