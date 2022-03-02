Teen Charged After Man Found Dead in Assiniboine Park

WINNIPEG — A Stonewall teen has been charged after a man was found deceased inside a vehicle parked in Assiniboine Park last weekend.

Winnipeg police responded to the area near Shaftesbury Boulevard and Conservatory Drive early Saturday morning, where they located a 43-year-old man deceased.

The victim has been identified as Paul Enns of Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, police charged a 15-year-old girl from Stonewall with second-degree murder and robbery. She remains in custody.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).