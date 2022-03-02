Man Fatally Shocked in Electrical Accident: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP believe a man 58-year-old man was fatally shocked on Monday afternoon after being found injured on the side of Highway 245 in the RM of Norfolk Treherne.

Police say the man, from Edwin, Manitoba, was loading an excavator onto a trailer when the boom came into contact with a hydro line at around 3 p.m. It’s believed that the contact resulted in the man receiving an electrical shock. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health has been notified.

Portage la Prairie and Treherne RCMP continue to investigate.