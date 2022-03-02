Mother and Three Children Robbed at Gunpoint in St. Vital

WINNIPEG — A mother walking with her three children was robbed at gunpoint on a St. Vital sidewalk Tuesday night.

Police say the woman and her children, aged 12-17, were walking along St. Anne’s Road near Bonita Avenue at around 11:15 p.m. when they passed two unknown males on the same sidewalk.

One of the teens accidentally bumped into one of the males as they passed each other, and the teen was pushed to the ground. The other suspect pulled out a gun, pointed it at the family demanding their property and threatened to shoot them. The suspects ran from the area, and the family contacted police. The victims weren’t injured.

Police located the suspects in the 500 block of St. Anne’s Road shortly after the incident. They also recovered the stolen property, along with a sawed-off .22 calibre firearm.

Two 15-year-old boys have been charged with 16 robbery and firearm-related offences. They remain in custody.