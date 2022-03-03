New Hangover Prevention Supplement Launches in Winnipeg

The following is a sponsored advertorial on behalf of Activate DHM.

Bomb Squad Nutrition Ltd., a Winnipeg start-up has launched a new supplement called Activate DHM. This Health Canada approved liver protectant is scientifically formulated to scrub the body of toxins that cause hangovers. Activate DHM is all-natural, vegan and gluten-free.

DHM, or Dihydromyricetin, is the all-star ingredient in Activate DHM and is still new to Canada. From the Japanese Raisin Tree, DHM goes back centuries in Eastern medicine as a treatment for liver ailments and preventing hangovers. It’s very popular amongst young professionals in South Korea. After enjoying an after-work happy hour, it’s common for them to pop into a convenience store and buy a DHM product off the shelf to detoxify and feel sharp for work the next day.

So, how does it work? DHM prevents hangovers in two ways:

When alcohol is broken down by the liver, it becomes a toxic by-product called Acetaldehyde, which contributes to hangover symptoms. DHM works to rapidly scrub Acetaldehyde from the liver.

DHM also works with your brain to prevent the anxiety you can feel the morning after a couple of drinks, also known as the “Sunday Scaries”. When you drink, the amino acid Glutamine is suppressed. This is one reason you feel relaxed while drinking. The problem is when you stop drinking, your brain increases Glutamine production in a process called Glutamine rebound. DHM reduces Glutamine rebound so the “Sunday Scaries” are a thing of the past.

As a liver protectant, Activate DHM is beneficial even if alcohol is not consumed. While DHM is the superhero ingredient, Activate DHM is formulated with other hangover preventing ingredients, including N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC), B vitamins, milk thistle and electrolytes. To learn more about the benefits these individual ingredients provide, visit activate-dhm.ca/pages/how-it-works. Directions for use are simple: take one capsule of Activate DHM with your first drink and one before you go to bed, with a big glass of water.

For the month of March, $5 from the proceeds of every bottle of Activate DHM will be donated to the Fionn Food Fund. Read more about the initiative here.

As we head into spring and socializing becomes a regular part of our lives again, make sure you stock up on Activate DHM. Made in Canada and sold exclusively in Canada. Visit activate-dhm.ca for more information.

Always drink responsibly. Activate DHM was designed to help your body remove harmful toxins from your system, not to encourage excessive alcohol consumption.