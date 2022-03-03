Manitoba Reports 459 COVID-19 Hospitalizations on Thursday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 459 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday. Of those, 29 are in the intensive care unit.

11 additional deaths were also reported:

A man in his 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 60s from the Southern Health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 60s from the Northern health region (reported Sunday)

A woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at The Sherwood personal care home (reported Sunday)

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Tuxedo Villa personal care home (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 40s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at Brandon Regional Health Centre (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 90s from Prairie Mountain Health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 30s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

Health officials say there are 6,968 active cases, and 122,702 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,685.

The province also announced 165 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 131,355. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.