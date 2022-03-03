RCMP Seize Drugs After Vehicle Flees Traffic Stop

Two women have been arrested after they failed to stop for police during an attempted traffic stop in the community of Bacon Ridge in the RM of Alonsa.

Manitoba RCMP attempted to pull the vehicle over on February 13 at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Provincial Road 278.

The vehicle failed to stop, which resulted in police deploying a spike belt. The driver eventually came to a stop a short distance away near Road 64 W.

Police arrested two women inside and searched the vehicle, which turned up 52 grams of methamphetamine, 6.5 grams of cocaine, more than $1,000 in cash and other drug-related paraphernalia.

Holly Baptiste, 35, and Denee Baptiste, 27, both of Ebb and Flow First Nation have been charged with several offences. They will appear in Dauphin court on June 14, 2022.

Ste Rose du Lac RCMP continue to investigate.