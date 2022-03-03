Elderly Woman in Wheelchair Assaulted in Winnipeg Skywalk

Winnipeg police have arrested a man after an elderly woman in a motorized wheelchair was punched in the face while in the skywalk system.

Police say the victim, in her 70s, was travelling in the wheelchair with her portable oxygen tank at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. An unknown man attacked her from behind, punching her in the face and breaking her eyeglasses.

The incident happened near Canada Life Centre and the Cityplace entrance. Security interrupted the assault and contacted police, while the victim was medically assessed before being transported to hospital in stable condition.

Officers located the suspect walking through Cityplace. A 28-year-old Winnipeg man faces a charge of assault causing bodily harm. He was released on a promise to appear in court.