Sleeping Woman Shot on Manitoba First Nation

Portage la Prairie RCMP are investigating a shooting that injured a woman on a Manitoba First Nation.

Police say the shooting occurred Wednesday morning when several bullets struck the outside of the residence in Dakota Plains Wahpeton Oyate.

Four people were inside the home at the time, including a 50-year-old woman who was sleeping. She was struck by gunfire and taken to hospital where she was treated and released.

No other injuries were reported.

RCMP continue to look for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage RCMP at (204) 857-4445.