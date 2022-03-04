Home » News » Sleeping Woman Shot on Manitoba First Nation

Sleeping Woman Shot on Manitoba First Nation

March 4, 2022 8:41 AM | News


Dakota Plains Shooting

Bullet holes on the side of a home in Dakota Plains Wahpeton Oyate, Manitoba following a shooting on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Portage la Prairie RCMP are investigating a shooting that injured a woman on a Manitoba First Nation.

Police say the shooting occurred Wednesday morning when several bullets struck the outside of the residence in Dakota Plains Wahpeton Oyate.

Four people were inside the home at the time, including a 50-year-old woman who was sleeping. She was struck by gunfire and taken to hospital where she was treated and released.

No other injuries were reported.

RCMP continue to look for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage RCMP at (204) 857-4445.


