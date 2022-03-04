Man Arrested at Winnipeg Airport with Suitcase Full of Cash

WINNIPEG — RCMP arrested a man at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport on Friday with a suitcase full of cash.

Officers were called to the airport’s screening area at around 5:15 a.m. and were able to identify the owner of the bag in the departures area.

A 20-year-old man from St. Catharines, Ontario was arrested for possession of proceeds of crime and remains in custody. The suspect was destined for Toronto at the time.

A search of his carry-on luggage also revealed additional cash and numerous cell phones.

RCMP continue to investigate.