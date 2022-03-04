Two Winnipeg Lottery Winners Spin for Big Bucks

Two Winnipeg women have spun big and won two separate pots of money playing the Big Spin wheel.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation says Louise Schaworski and Sherri Carriere each claimed their windfalls on Wednesday.

Schaworski was the first to step up to the wheel, spinning to win a $200,000 prize.

“You know I’ve always thought about what I would do if I won the lottery,” she said in a release. “And now that this dream has come true, it came to my mind: I’m just going to have fun. Have fun and enjoy it!”

Schaworski plans on taking her time to decide what to do with her winnings.

Carriere spun next and walked away with $125,000.

“I couldn’t believe it when I learned I had won a Spin,” she said while claiming her initial $10,000 prize. “I thought I was going to cry.”

Carriere says she has a couple of ideas for her $125,000 windfall, including paying off her car loan and sharing it with her family.

Each winner initially purchased a $5 Zing ticket, where players can not only win instant cash prizes like on a scratch ticket, but also reveal a “Spin Win” symbol and discover their prize through an animated prize wheel at their local Lotto Spot retailer.