St. Vital Arena Receiving $210,000 for Ice-Making Upgrades

WINNIPEG — St. Vital Arena will receive $210,000 for ice-making upgrades, area Coun. Brian Mayes announced on Saturday.

Mayes says the funding will go towards replacing a “condenser,” which assists with cooling the ice as part of the ice-making process.

The funding will also support new internal ice-making controls, using infrared sensing to increase energy efficiency and reduce the risk of losing ice due to equipment failure.

The projects are in addition to $400,000 invested by the city between 2016-2018 for a new ice resurfacer, upgraded heating, ventilation and interior renovations.

The arena, located at 580 St Anne’s Road, originally opened in 1970 and is operated on behalf of the city by the St. Vital Minor Hockey Association.