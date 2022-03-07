Goldeyes Re-Sign Deon Stafford for 2022 Season

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have re-signed catcher/outfielder Deon Stafford for the 2022 season.

Stafford joined the Goldeyes in early-August, and hit .309 with four home runs and 21 RBI in just 27 contests. The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native hit safely in 21 of his 27 games played, and rattled off a career-high nine-game hitting streak from August 21-29.

“I’m excited about Deon returning for 2022,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “He did a fantastic job for us last season. Deon plays hard every day, has the ability to be a run-producer, and is a versatile defender.”

The Pirates drafted Stafford in the fifth round in 2017 out of St. Joseph’s University (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania). Now in his fifth season of professional baseball, Stafford has a career .256 batting average and a .418 slugging percentage in 265 games.