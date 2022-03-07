Two Manitobans Win $1 Million Lotto Prizes

WINNIPEG — Two Manitobans are the province’s latest millionaires after separate lottery draws recently.

Jim Konowalchuk of Winnipeg checked his ticket online for the February 16 Lotto 6/49 draw, where he matched each digit of the guaranteed prize draw.

“After I discovered what I had won, I ran upstairs to tell my wife,” he recalled. “I said, ‘Get up! We won a million dollars!’”

The winner said he and his wife will take some time deciding what to do with their winnings.

“Before we thought we might sell the house and buy a condo,” said Konowlchuk. “Now we are going to sit on it and try to absorb everything.”

Thompson resident Conrad Hykawy received similar life-changing news after checking his lottery ticket on a recent trip to Winnipeg.

“I had to scan it a few times. I couldn’t see the number of zeros,” Hykawy recalled, using a self-checker at the store.

He initially thought he had won maybe $100,000 but stayed silent about his windfall.

“I didn’t say anything for about a day and a half,” he said, “I don’t want people to get too excited.”

Hykawy said he’d like to take a trip to Cuba one day. He also plans on purchasing himself a new truck.