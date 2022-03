A 36-year-old Portage la Prairie man was injured Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving collided with a cluster of trees.

Manitoba RCMP say the single-vehicle crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. on private property near Road 58 N in the RM of Portage la Prairie.

The driver, who wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.