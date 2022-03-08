Second Youth Charged in Assiniboine Park Killing

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a second suspect in the death of Paul Enns.

The 43-year-old Winnipeg man was found deceased inside his vehicle in Assiniboine Park on February 26.

Police located Enns during a well-being check at around 3 a.m. while parked near Corydon Avenue and Conservatory Drive.

A 15-year-old girl from Stonewall was charged with second-degree murder and robbery on March 1.

Police have now charged a 17-year-old boy from Warren, Manitoba with the same offences.

He was arrested on March 4 and remains in custody.