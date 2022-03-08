Comedian Russell Peters to Perform Winnipeg Show in July

Comedian Russell Peters is returning to his homeland with a series of Canadian shows this summer.

Peters’ “Act Your Age World Tour” will include a stop at Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre on July 4.

After sold-out shows in Chicago, New York, DC, Cairo, Amman, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Russell is bringing his new act back to Canada with shows from Victoria to St. John’s, ending at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on July 28.

Tickets for the Winnipeg show go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.