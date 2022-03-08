Winnipeg Man Killed in Semi Crash on Highway 1

A crash involving two semi-trailer trucks has claimed the life of a Winnipeg man.

Manitoba RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 1, near Provincial Road 256 in the RM of Wallace-Woodworth, on the afternoon of March 4.

Police say the first semi was travelling east on Highway 1 when it rear-ended another semi-truck going in the same direction.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Winnipeg, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The passenger, a 28-year-old man from Winnipeg, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The 36-year-old Winnipeg man driving the second truck wasn’t injured.

Road conditions appear to be a factor in the collision, according to police.

Virden RCMP continue to investigate.