Winnipeg Man Killed in Semi Crash on Highway 1

A crash involving two semi-trailer trucks has claimed the life of a Winnipeg man.
Manitoba RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 1, near Provincial Road 256 in the RM of Wallace-Woodworth, on the afternoon of March 4.
Police say the first semi was travelling east on Highway 1 when it rear-ended another semi-truck going in the same direction.
The driver of the first vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Winnipeg, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
The passenger, a 28-year-old man from Winnipeg, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The 36-year-old Winnipeg man driving the second truck wasn’t injured.
Road conditions appear to be a factor in the collision, according to police.
Virden RCMP continue to investigate.