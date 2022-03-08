Winnipeg School Division Recommending Masks After March 15

Winnipeg’s largest school division is recommending the continued use of masks next week, but won’t be requiring them in the classroom.

The Winnipeg School Division says following the lifting of the provincial mask mandate on March 15, it will “strongly” recommend staff and students continue wearing them indoors and when riding a school bus.

“Masks are just one measure in WSD’s larger strategy to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in our schools,” the division said in a release.

“WSD recognizes that wearing a mask after March 15 is a personal choice and asks that our communities at large be respectful and supportive of each other’s decision.”

While the province will no longer be mandating the use of masks in indoor public places, school divisions and businesses can create their own rules surrounding their use.