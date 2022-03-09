Manitobans Can Now Vote in CAA’s ‘Worst Roads’ Campaign

WINNIPEG — An annual advocacy campaign to find the worst roads in the province is back for the 10th year.

CAA Manitoba launched its Worst Roads campaign on Wednesday, encouraging citizens to nominate the streets they feel are the “worst” when it comes to driving, active transportation or simply walking.

“We are very proud to say that this annual advocacy campaign has influenced change for 10 years,” said Heather Mack, manager, government and community relations at CAA Manitoba.

“As we kick off another year of the campaign, we are calling on all Manitobans to vote for their Worst Roads today and join the community of drivers, cyclists, transit riders and pedestrians committed to improving our roads.”

The campaign highlights infrastructure problem areas for all levels of government to consider improvements. Manitobans can vote on issues ranging from congestion, potholes, poor road signs and the timing of traffic lights to pedestrian and cycling safety.

Mack says investments in roads and supporting infrastructure is key to economic recovery.

“Throughout the pandemic, our roads have been the arteries used every day to keep essential workers, goods and services flowing. Now more than ever, funding for roadway improvements and proper infrastructure needs to be consistent to ensure that quality and safety is maintained for everyone.”

Nominations for CAA’s Worst Roads can be cast at caaworstroads.com until April 6. Those who make a nomination will be entered to win prizes from Best Western, Ultimate Dining and Olympia Cycle & Ski.

Related: Manitoba’s worst roads of 2021