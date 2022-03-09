Downtown Winnipeg Projects Share in $2.5M from Feds

WINNIPEG — The federal government is targeting downtown Winnipeg with an injection of more than $2.5 million to advance a number of projects.

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, announced the funding on Wednesday during a news conference at True North Square.

The investment will support nine businesses and organizations in downtown Winnipeg through a series of federal programs meant to spur economic relief in the face of COVID-19.

The projects receiving funding include:

Downtown Winnipeg Business Improvement Zone (BIZ): $250,000 to develop business support tools to help downtown businesses mitigate the effects of COVID-19

Mosaic Newcomer Family Resource Network Inc.: $150,000 to upgrade the outdoor play area at Central Park and improve the accessibility of this public gathering space

The Board of Governors of Red River College: $475,000 to create a public greenspace to host farmers’ markets, workshops and events

The City of Winnipeg: $500,000 to construct a bike lane connecting the West Broadway neighbourhood to downtown, providing a safe and active transportation route for cyclists

The City of Winnipeg: $177,000 to create a community meeting space at the Millennium Library

The Convention Centre Corporation: $200,000 to upgrade digital systems to allow for the increased hosting of virtual, livestream, and hybrid events

The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce: $98,500 to develop two digital platforms that connect Manitoba businesses and consumers

The Winnipeg Art Gallery: $420,235 to create year-round, accessible outdoor spaces at the WAG-Qaumajuq to provide places for community members to gather

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce: $277,600 to expand a multi-phased business support program that helps small- and medium-sized businesses mitigate the effects of COVID-19

West Broadway Development Corporation: $39,300 to install an Indigenous permaculture community garden and teaching space that will promote healthy and sustainable ways of life to local residents

“A thriving downtown Winnipeg is imperative to the health of our economy,” Vandal said. “It means local opportunities for workers and businesses and a gathering place for our residents. Winnipeg is our home, and its core is a critical meeting place where diverse people, talents and ideas come together to create a unique and vibrant community.