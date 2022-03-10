Manitoba Reports 424 COVID-19 Hospitalizations on Thursday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba reported 424 patients are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Thursday. Of those, 22 are in the intensive care unit.

18 additional deaths were also reported:

A woman in her 70s from Southern Health region (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 60s from Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Saturday)

A man in his 60s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at Dr. Gendreau Personal Care Home (reported Saturday)

A man in his 80s from the Southern Health region (reported Saturday)

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 60s from Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Sunday)

A man in his 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and linked to the outbreak at Swan River Valley Personal Care Home (reported Sunday)

A man in his 70s from Prairie Mountain Health (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 70s from Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Actionmarguerite St. Vital (reported Wednesday)

A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Wednesday)

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Tuxedo Villa personal care home (reported Thursday)

A woman in her 50s from the Northern health region (reported Thursday)

A man in his 50s from Interlake-Eastern health region (reported Thursday)

Health officials say there are 4,900 active cases, and 125,879 people have recovered. The death toll in the province is 1,708.

The province also announced 200 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 132,487. The number of new cases isn’t entirely accurate, as changes to testing protocols and a shift to rapid tests mean every new case isn’t logged and reported.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.