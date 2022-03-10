Advance Voting Opens in Fort Whyte Byelection

WINNIPEG — Voters living in the Fort Whyte constituency can begin voting today in their area’s byelection.

The byelection will fill the seat left vacant by former Manitoba premier Brian Pallister, who resigned last fall. The seat has traditionally been a longtime Progressive Conservative stronghold.

Eligible voters may vote at either the Fort Whyte returning office (1-104 Scurfield Blvd.) or at My Church Winnipeg (955 Wilkes Ave.)

Candidates running include Progressive Conservative nominee Obby Khan, NDP nominee Trudy Schroeder, Liberal nominee Willard Reaves, Green Party nominee Nicolas Geddert, and independent nominee Patrick Allard.

Advance voting is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. until March 17.

The results will be revealed on March 22.