Nearly $1M to Spur Growth of Two Winnipeg Microbreweries

WINNIPEG — Two microbreweries in downtown Winnipeg are sharing a nearly $1 million investment from the federal government to help them increase production capacity.

Little Brown Jug and Nonsuch are being provided with $962,000 through the government’s Business Scale-Up and Productivity Fund to support their future growth.

Dan Vandal, minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, made the announcement Thursday in Winnipeg.

“PrairiesCan funding will accelerate this growth by helping us expand capacity, enhance productivity, and further develop our quality assurance lab program,” said Kevin Selch, founder, Little Brown Jug Brewing Co. “As we grow we’re able to further invest in our people, our community, and our product.”

Little Brown Jug Brewing Co. received $400,000 to expand production and improve their quality assurance program, and Nonsuch Brewing Co. received $562,600 to expand production and internalize their canning process.

“As a manufacturer and producer, we have a great potential to both scale up our operations as well as expand strategically — but only with the right support. Because of the program’s flexibility and financial assistance, our business is years ahead of where we’d be without it,” said Matthew Sabourin, president, Nonsuch Brewing Co.