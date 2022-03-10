Much-Needed Laughter: Winnipeg Comedy Festival Returning in May

The Winnipeg Comedy Festival that audiences have grown to love over the years is returning in its regular format this spring.

A full line-up of shows is on the docket to run May 2-9 at venues across the city, including at the historic Burton Cummings Theatre.

“We’re thrilled about the opportunity to once again host our festival in the springtime,” said Nick Kowalchuk, WCF executive director.

“Two years in a row we were pushed to autumn, but through all the difficulties and challenges, we take great pride in keeping the festival active and providing artists with opportunities to do what they do best.”

Five new gala themes are planned, with fresh hosts and an array of comedic talent booked for not only The Burt, but the Gas Station Arts Centre, Jubilee Place, and Rumors Comedy Club.

The laughs begin at the Gas Station Arts Centre with the return of the ever-popular “Red Carpet Comedy” and round out the week with a special Mother’s Day show hosted by Stéphanie Morin-Robert. The festival caps off with a two-night set by CBC Radio’s “The Debaters” at Jubilee Place, while the WCF Rumor’s Comedy Club Series also makes a return.

“I’m delighted to bring a terrific mix of audience favourites and fresh new faces to Winnipeg audiences in May. There are so many outstanding comedians in Canada, and I’m passionate about getting to show them off in fun and unique ways,” added Dean Jenkinson, WCF artistic director.

Tickets and a full schedule for the 21st annual Winnipeg Comedy Festival is available at winnipegcomedyfestival.com.