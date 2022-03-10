Food Delivery Driver Carjacked, Holds Suspect for Police

A quick-thinking Winnipeg food delivery driver was able to jump back into his vehicle and hold a carjacking suspect until police arrived.

The victim was making a delivery in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue on Wednesday morning and left his vehicle running. Upon returning, an unknown woman was sitting in the driver’s seat. The victim jumped into the back to prevent it from being stolen, when the suspect suddenly drove away and crashed into two parked vehicles.

She then fled, but the victim chased her and took hold of the suspect until police arrived. While waiting, the victim was assaulted and later treated for minor injuries.

Shauna Lee Amber Lynn Joyce Owen, 32, of Winnipeg, was charged with robbery, theft over $5,000 and an outstanding warrant for vehicle-related offences.

She remains in custody.