Pembina Trails to Recommend Mask Use Once Mandate Lifts

WINNIPEG — The Pembina Trails School Division will continue to recommend the use of masks in its schools, but won’t mandate them beginning next week.

As of Tuesday, March 15, all COVID-19 public health restrictions will be lifted in Manitoba and shift to recommendations.

“This will mean that schools will continue on the path towards fewer restrictions and limitations,” Pembina Trails superintendent Ted Fransen said in a statement on Friday.

“It will not happen overnight. Please be patient with our schools as they adjust to this new reality of what these changes will mean for size of cohorts, split recesses, school assemblies, access to water fountains and so forth.”

The recommendation for continued mask use includes all students, staff and visitors in Pembina Trails’ facilities.

Fransen added the COVID-19 vaccine remains the single most important step that an individual can take to remain healthy and free of COVID-19 or its symptoms.

“We encourage all eligible members of the Pembina Trails family to get the booster shot,” he added.

