John Fogerty to Play Winnipeg Show in July

Singer/songwriter John Fogerty will return to Canada this summer for a series of concert dates, including in Winnipeg.

Fogerty, the founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, will play for locals at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, July 17.

“I always enjoy getting to tour across Canada,” said Fogerty. “It’s going to be great to get back on the road and back to what we love to do, rock and roll for all of our fans. Come join us,” Fogerty said in a release through promoter Live Nation Canada.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Following his Winnipeg show, Fogerty will perform in Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, Lake Cowichan and Vancouver.