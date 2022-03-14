WestJet’s Summer Schedule Increases Flights Out of Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Summer jet-setters will have ample travel options this summer when flying out of Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport.

WestJet on Monday announced the restoration of select routes out of several Canadian markets to 94 percent of its pre-pandemic flight levels.

At its peak, WestJet will serve 43 domestic, 23 transborder, 16 Caribbean and eight transatlantic destinations this summer.

For Manitoba travellers, WestJet will continue its daily service between Brandon and Winnipeg to Calgary.

“Since day one, WestJet has been a great partner for Winnipeg Richardson International Airport,” said Nick Hays, Winnipeg Airports Authority president and CEO.

“We’re excited to see our longstanding relationship deepen and thank WestJet for their continued confidence in this market. Today’s commitment to restore pre-pandemic routes will enhance connectivity from the airport as well as help our region’s social and economic recovery.”

Other restored routes include:

Route Peak Frequency Winnipeg-Calgary 6x daily Winnipeg-Edmonton 1x daily Winnipeg-Vancouver 3x daily Winnipeg-Regina 5x weekly Winnipeg-Saskatoon 1x daily Winnipeg-Ottawa 6x weekly Winnipeg-Thunder Bay 1x daily Winnipeg-Toronto 4x daily Winnipeg-Halifax 6x weekly Winnipeg-Las Vegas 2x weekly Brandon-Calgary 1x daily

Swoop, WestJet’s budget airline, will service Winnipeg with 34 weekly departures across nine destinations including Edmonton, Hamilton, Kelowna, Ottawa, Regina, Saskatoon, Toronto, Abbotsford and Halifax (via Ottawa)