WestJet’s Summer Schedule Increases Flights Out of Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Summer jet-setters will have ample travel options this summer when flying out of Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport.
WestJet on Monday announced the restoration of select routes out of several Canadian markets to 94 percent of its pre-pandemic flight levels.
At its peak, WestJet will serve 43 domestic, 23 transborder, 16 Caribbean and eight transatlantic destinations this summer.
For Manitoba travellers, WestJet will continue its daily service between Brandon and Winnipeg to Calgary.
“Since day one, WestJet has been a great partner for Winnipeg Richardson International Airport,” said Nick Hays, Winnipeg Airports Authority president and CEO.
“We’re excited to see our longstanding relationship deepen and thank WestJet for their continued confidence in this market. Today’s commitment to restore pre-pandemic routes will enhance connectivity from the airport as well as help our region’s social and economic recovery.”
Other restored routes include:
Route
Peak Frequency
Winnipeg-Calgary
6x daily
Winnipeg-Edmonton
1x daily
Winnipeg-Vancouver
3x daily
Winnipeg-Regina
5x weekly
Winnipeg-Saskatoon
1x daily
Winnipeg-Ottawa
6x weekly
Winnipeg-Thunder Bay
1x daily
Winnipeg-Toronto
4x daily
Winnipeg-Halifax
6x weekly
Winnipeg-Las Vegas
2x weekly
Brandon-Calgary
1x daily
Swoop, WestJet’s budget airline, will service Winnipeg with 34 weekly departures across nine destinations including Edmonton, Hamilton, Kelowna, Ottawa, Regina, Saskatoon, Toronto, Abbotsford and Halifax (via Ottawa)