WestJet’s Summer Schedule Increases Flights Out of Winnipeg

March 14, 2022 5:45 PM | News


A WestJet plane takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Vancouver on Monday, May 13, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

WINNIPEG — Summer jet-setters will have ample travel options this summer when flying out of Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport.

WestJet on Monday announced the restoration of select routes out of several Canadian markets to 94 percent of its pre-pandemic flight levels.

At its peak, WestJet will serve 43 domestic, 23 transborder, 16 Caribbean and eight transatlantic destinations this summer.

For Manitoba travellers, WestJet will continue its daily service between Brandon and Winnipeg to Calgary.

“Since day one, WestJet has been a great partner for Winnipeg Richardson International Airport,” said Nick Hays, Winnipeg Airports Authority president and CEO.

“We’re excited to see our longstanding relationship deepen and thank WestJet for their continued confidence in this market. Today’s commitment to restore pre-pandemic routes will enhance connectivity from the airport as well as help our region’s social and economic recovery.”

Other restored routes include:

Winnipeg-Calgary

6x daily

Winnipeg-Edmonton

1x daily

Winnipeg-Vancouver

3x daily

Winnipeg-Regina

5x weekly

Winnipeg-Saskatoon

1x daily

Winnipeg-Ottawa

6x weekly

Winnipeg-Thunder Bay

1x daily

Winnipeg-Toronto

4x daily

Winnipeg-Halifax

6x weekly

Winnipeg-Las Vegas

2x weekly

Brandon-Calgary

1x daily

Swoop, WestJet’s budget airline, will service Winnipeg with 34 weekly departures across nine destinations including Edmonton, Hamilton, Kelowna, Ottawa, Regina, Saskatoon, Toronto, Abbotsford and Halifax (via Ottawa)


